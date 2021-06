Police were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Orchi Rd. - near Chelsea Avenue - just after 2:00 a.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was shot and killed in Nutbush early Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Orchi Rd. - near Chelsea Avenue - just after 2:00 a.m. Friday. They found the woman shot. She died at the scene.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and they do not have any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.