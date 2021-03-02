x
Crime

Woman shot to death at northeast Memphis apartment complex

Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death Wednesday at an apartment complex in northeast Memphis.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death Wednesday at an apartment complex in northeast Memphis.

Officers were called to the apartments in the 2200 block of Sesame Street off Sycamore View near Raleigh LaGrange Wednesday afternoon before 3:00 p.m. They found a woman shot, and she was taken to Regional One, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, and there is no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 
