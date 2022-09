Investigators said the suspect was known to the victim.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in southwest Memphis.

MPD said officers were called to the 1900 block of Asa Drive near E Belz Blvd. just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. They found the woman dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect was known to the victim. They have not said if anyone was detained or charged.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.