Woman shot at Memphis Dollar General, search ongoing for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot Sunday at a Dollar General in Memphis, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at the Dollar General at 4712 S. Third St. She was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect is a tall Black man between 20-25 years old wearing dark clothing. Police said he is armed with a gun and left the scene on foot.