Woman shot while in McDonald's drive-thru dies

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — UPDATED 9/29/2020 - The woman who was shot while in a McDonald's drive-thru over the weekend has died.
According to Memphis police, the woman and a 16-year-old boy were at the McDonald's in the 3100 block of South Third, just after 12 a.m. Sunday, when a man got out of a silver Infinite firing multiple shots at them.
The teen was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Memphis police say this is now a homicide investigation.
This is the 230th homicide in the City of Memphis this year.
September 27, 2020:
Police did not say what led up to the shooting.
If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.