Crime

Woman shot while in McDonald's drive-thru dies

Woman and teen shot while in drive-thru over the weekend on S. Third
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — UPDATED 9/29/2020 - The woman who was shot while in a McDonald's drive-thru over the weekend has died.

According to Memphis police, the woman and a 16-year-old boy were at the McDonald's in the 3100 block of South Third, just after 12 a.m. Sunday, when a man got out of a silver Infinite firing multiple shots at them.

The teen was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis police say this is now a homicide investigation.

This is the 230th homicide in the City of Memphis this year.

--------------------

September 27, 2020:

An overnight shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in South Memphis has injured two people.

According to the Memphis Police Department, just before 12:30 Sunday morning, a man got out of a silver Infiniti and shot a woman and teenager in the restaurant’s drive-thru at 3120 South Third.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the 16-year-old boy was non-critical.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH. 

