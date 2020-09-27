Woman shot while in McDonald's drive-thru dies

Woman and teen shot while in drive-thru over the weekend on S. Third

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — UPDATED 9/29/2020 - The woman who was shot while in a McDonald's drive-thru over the weekend has died.

According to Memphis police, the woman and a 16-year-old boy were at the McDonald's in the 3100 block of South Third, just after 12 a.m. Sunday, when a man got out of a silver Infinite firing multiple shots at them.

The teen was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis police say this is now a homicide investigation.

This is the 230th homicide in the City of Memphis this year.

The adult female victim did not survive her injuries. This is now an ongoing homicide investigation.



Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 29, 2020

--------------------

September 27, 2020:

An overnight shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in South Memphis has injured two people.

According to the Memphis Police Department, just before 12:30 Sunday morning, a man got out of a silver Infiniti and shot a woman and teenager in the restaurant’s drive-thru at 3120 South Third.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the 16-year-old boy was non-critical.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.