Woman, upset over another driver skipping ahead of her in line, accused of pulling gun in Memphis Chick-Fil-A drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman has been charged after she got upset and pulled a gun on another car because she said they skipped her in line at a drive-thru.

It happened Tuesday, June 22, at the Chick-Fil-A on Union Avenue in midtown Memphis. The victim told police she and another woman were in their car with two children ages 3 and 6-months, when a woman in a red Camaro, later identified by police as Ashley Daniels, pointed a gun at them.

Police said video showed Daniels in the drive-thru, pointing a gun at the car in front of hers. Investigators said when the victims drove away, Daniels followed. Then police said a DHL truck stopped beside them, and the driver, who was identified as Daniels’ boyfriend, approached and started hitting the driver.

Police said the victims got the tags of the DHL truck, and investigators took Daniels’ boyfriend in custody for simple assault. Police said he provided Daniels’ phone number.

According to the police affidavit, Daniels waived Miranda and agreed to talk when questioned. Police said she admitted pointing the gun after being upset about being skipped in line. According to the report, she told her boyfriend, who then confronted the victims.

Police said the gun was found during a search of Daniels’ home.

Ashley Daniels is charged with aggravated assault.