x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

crime

Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in shooting protest

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson.
Credit: AP
Painted hand prints and spray paint are seen on a burned Wendy's restaurant on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Atlanta. The restaurant was where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police. Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe faces charges including felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA — Investigators say they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in the burning of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

 Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson.

The post included surveillance pictures of White in a store, but no additional identifying information. 

Authorities say Brooks was shot twice in the back by a police officer charged with murder after he tried to run from officers who were checking on a sleeping person in a car blocking the drive-thru lane. 

The Wendy's burned the next day.

RELATED: Protesters gather outside the home of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

RELATED: Atlanta police sickout calls continue for third day

RELATED: Docs: DA had just cleared ex-officer in Rayshard Brooks case of wrongdoing, alleged 'cover-up' in 2015 shooting

RELATED: Atlanta officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks death, 2nd officer also charged

RELATED: Atlanta Police disputes rumors of mass walkouts, reports higher number of 'call outs' for incoming shift

RELATED: Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

RELATED: Tyler Perry to pay college tuition for Rayshard Brooks' children

RELATED: Verifying videos of arson suspect accused of burning down Atlanta Wendy's

RELATED: President Trump signs policing reform executive order