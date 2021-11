Investigators are asking for your help locating Hanna Hurdle.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help finding a woman wanted on child sex charges.

Investigators said Hanna Hurdle is wanted on a warrant for sexual battery of a child under 14. They did not release details or any other information about what led to the warrant.

If you know where Hanna Hurdle can be found, call Sgt. J. Logan at the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department at 662-469-8518.