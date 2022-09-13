Wynne shooting leaves pregnant woman hurt, unborn child dead

Police found the woman bleeding in the hallway when they arrived at a home on Martin Luther King Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

WYNNE, Ark. — A pregnant woman was shot and her unborn child died Monday evening in Wynne, according to the Wynne Police Department.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Martin Luther King Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman bleeding in the hallway.

As of Tuesday evening, the woman is in critical condition.

Police said they found a car with two suspects inside. The two were taken into custody. Charges are still pending.