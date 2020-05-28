x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

crime

Yet another interstate shooting in Memphis

Police say an adult and child were shot Thursday afternoon on 385 near Kirby

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

An adult and child were shot on Interstate 385 near Kirby just before 6pm Thursday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the adult was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, and the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects took off in a white 4-door Nissan.

If you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could earn a cash reward.

RELATED: Shooting on I-40 Eastbound, no injuries were reported

RELATED: Memphis Police search for erratic driver after shots fired on interstate

RELATED: Sanford: Are state lawmakers to blame for increase in shootings on highways?

RELATED: Mother of man shot on interstate says there should be stronger monitoring to prevent these shootings

RELATED: MPD investigating after man shot along I-240 near Norris Road

RELATED: Man injured in shooting; caused backup along I-240 near Lamar & Millbranch

RELATED: Memphis police investigating interstate shooting involving off-duty police officer

RELATED: Man charged in interstate shooting Sunday

RELATED: Woman shot along I-40 near Warford

RELATED: Number of interstate shootings growing, more officers patrolling

RELATED: Shooting on I-240 sends man to the hospital

RELATED: Memphis Police Department investigates latest interstate shooting