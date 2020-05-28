Yet another interstate shooting in Memphis

Police say an adult and child were shot Thursday afternoon on 385 near Kirby

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — An adult and child were shot on Interstate 385 near Kirby just before 6pm Thursday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the adult was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, and the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects took off in a white 4-door Nissan.