Yet another interstate shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
An adult and child were shot on Interstate 385 near Kirby just before 6pm Thursday afternoon.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the adult was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, and the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
The suspects took off in a white 4-door Nissan.
If you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could earn a cash reward.
RELATED: Mother of man shot on interstate says there should be stronger monitoring to prevent these shootings
RELATED: Woman shot along I-40 near Warford