Memphis Police release pictures of suspects in murder of rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released pictures they said show the gunmen who shot and killed rapper Young Dolph Wednesday.

Memphis Police said in a release Thursday afternoon the man found shot on the floor just before 12:30 p.m. inside Makeda’s Cookies in the 2300 block of Airways has been positively identified as Adolph Robert Thorntown Jr., “Young Dolph.” The 36-year-old died at the scene.

Investigators said video showed the two suspects get out of a white two-door Mercedes Benz armed with guns. They approached Young Dolph inside the store and shot him several times, then took off.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

In a media briefing Wednesday evening, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis urged Memphians to stay home and stay calm. She also said that Memphis police will have an increased presence in areas of the city that would most likely be affected by this shooting.

In a statement on twitter Wednesday, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said: "This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.

The men and woman of the Memphis Police Department are committed to working with our community to curb these types of incidents. We are also dedicated to bringing those responsible to for today's shooting to justice. We encourage anyone with any information on this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH."

A day after the death of Young Dolph, fans have been stopping at the scene of the shooting, leaving memorials and remembering the popular Memphis rapper.

Makeda's posted a statement to its Instagram page Thursday, saying: "We are heartbroken and saddened by the passing of Young Dolph. He was a regular customer and loved Makedas Cookies. My parents are in a lot of pain from this. Our hearts and condolences goes out to his family. He will never be forgotten and will be so missed."

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor released the following statement Thursday about the shooting:

"The senseless shooting death yesterday of the artist known as Young Dolph reminds us that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are fighting another public health crisis in our community: an epidemic of gun violence. Our deepest condolences to the family of Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. and to Maurice Hill and the staff of Makeda’s Cookies, where the violence took place.

The Memphis and Shelby County community suffers an unacceptably high rate of assaults and homicides, many involving firearms. We should not and cannot continue to tolerate the senseless violence that is taking the lives and destroying the futures of so many of our young people. The key to addressing the endless cycle of shootings and retaliatory shootings in our community is to heal the generational trauma that makes violence appear to be the only solution to conflict. Adverse childhood experiences and adverse community experiences have added up over time, due to the structural and institutional failures to address the issues that lead to gun violence in our community. The Shelby County Health Department works daily to address the policies and practices that hinder too many of our residents, throughout the life course.

I urge everyone to learn about the growing movement to stop gun violence in our community and join one of the grassroots community organizations that are addressing the issue. In addition, the Shelby County Health Department is committed to continuing to end adverse experiences that lead to gun violence in our community by providing a wide range of prevention and screening services, expanding our reach by convening mental health resources, and taking action on our analysis of gun violence as a public health crisis in our community. Please join us in meaningful and collaborative action to end this cycle of mourning in Shelby County."