Man shot outside Young Dolph memorial; three people detained

Our cameras were rolling when a shot was fired during a memorial outside Makeda's Cookies on Airways.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot Thursday afternoon as mourners gathered to remember rapper Young Dolph outside Makeda’s Cookie shop. Three people have been detained.

People had been gathering at the store in the 2300 block of Airways Blvd all day to remember the hip-hop star, who was shot and killed at the store Wednesday.

Our video showed the crowd dispersed from the memorial after the shot. We saw one man was loaded into a silver Nissan SUV after the shot was fired. Police said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators said two people were detained immediately after the shooting, and a third was caught at Kerr and Mississippi after a short chase.

The shot was fired moments after Memphis Police released pictures of the suspects in Wednesday's shooting.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2630 Airways. One male was shot and is listed as non-critical. Officers immediately detained two suspects, and a third was detained at Kerr and Mississippi after a brief pursuit.



The cause of this shooting is under investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021