Bail hearing set for Young Dolph murder suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bail hearing is set for the men accused of murdering Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Later in July, we're expected to learn if bail is granted to Justin Johnson or Cornelius Smith.

Smith's attorney spoke out Friday, saying there's been no notice of "enhanced punishment," so his client is entitled to bond at this point. Essentially, one of Young Dolph's alleged killers could be back on the streets if he gets and can pay his bond.

Many want to know when Young Dolph's family will see justice.

"One of the problems we had recently is a backlog of cases now," attorney Michael Scholl said. "Some people scheduled to a trial before COVID are just getting to their trial now."

Scholl said cases like these can last up to two years.