Crime

Autopsy report shows Young Dolph was shot more than a dozen times

According to the autopsy report from the West Tennessee Office of the Medical Examiner, Dolph was shot in the head, neck, and torso.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The autopsy report in the murder of Young Dolph has been made public and shows the Memphis rapper was shot more than a dozen times when he was killed.

36-year-old Adolph Thornton Jr. was shot and killed November 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Cookie on Airways Blvd. According to the autopsy report from the West Tennessee Office of the Medical Examiner, Dolph was shot in the head, neck, and torso, and died at the scene.

Credit: Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Two men - Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32 - were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and theft.

The murder counts are for the death of Young Dolph, while the attempted murder counts are related to Young Dolph’s brother, who was with him at the time of the shooting. The theft count relates to the getaway vehicle from the shooting, which was taken in a carjacking a week earlier.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith

Memphis Police named two more suspects wanted in connection with the crime. 27-year-old Devin Burns was arrested in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of property theft in the amount of $10,000-60,000.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Devin Burns

MPD is still searching for Joshua Taylor, the other man identified as a person of interest in the case. Anyone who has information regarding Taylor's whereabouts is urged to call MPD or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Credit: Memphis Police
Joshua Taylor

