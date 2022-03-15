Autopsy report shows Young Dolph was shot more than a dozen times

According to the autopsy report from the West Tennessee Office of the Medical Examiner, Dolph was shot in the head, neck, and torso.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The autopsy report in the murder of Young Dolph has been made public and shows the Memphis rapper was shot more than a dozen times when he was killed.

36-year-old Adolph Thornton Jr. was shot and killed November 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Cookie on Airways Blvd. According to the autopsy report from the West Tennessee Office of the Medical Examiner, Dolph was shot in the head, neck, and torso, and died at the scene.

Two men - Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32 - were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and theft.

The murder counts are for the death of Young Dolph, while the attempted murder counts are related to Young Dolph’s brother, who was with him at the time of the shooting. The theft count relates to the getaway vehicle from the shooting, which was taken in a carjacking a week earlier.

Memphis Police named two more suspects wanted in connection with the crime. 27-year-old Devin Burns was arrested in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of property theft in the amount of $10,000-60,000.