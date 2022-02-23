Third man arrested in Young Dolph murder case makes court appearance

Bond for Devin Burns was set at $100,000 and he is due back in court February 28th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third man arrested in connection with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday.

Memphis Police said 27-year-old Devin Burns was arrested in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, February 22. Burns was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of property theft in the amount of $10,000-60,000.

Bond for Burns was set at $100,000 and he is due back in court February 28th.

36-year-old Adolph Thornton Jr. was shot and killed November 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Cookie on Airways Blvd.

MPD is still searching for Joshua Taylor, a fourth man identified as a person of interest in the case. Anyone who has information regarding Taylor's whereabouts is urged to call MPD or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, were previously arrested with murder, attempted murder, and theft in the November 2021 shooting.

The murder counts are for the death of Young Dolph, while the attempted murder counts are related to Young Dolph’s brother, who was with him at the time of the shooting. The theft count relates to the getaway vehicle from the shooting, which was taken in a carjacking a week earlier.