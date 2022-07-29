Young Dolph murder suspects scheduled for court just days after the late rapper's birthday

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith both face charges of first-degree murder, as well as several other charges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects charged with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph are scheduled to appear in court Friday, July 29.

Justin Johnson, 24, and Cornelius Smith, 32, were indicted in January.

They both face charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Johnson faces additional charges from a non-related case. He failed to register as a sex offender, violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.