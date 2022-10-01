x
Crime

Young Dolph murder suspect allegedly turning himself according to social media post

The suspect, Justin Johnson, has allegedly been on the run for Young Dolph's murder since November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Justin Johnson arrested in Indiana

Justin Johnson, the alleged suspect in the murder of rapper Young Dolph, made a post on Instagram over the weekend claiming he will be turning himself in on Monday.

Johnson, who's also known by his rapper name "Straight Drop," posted "Turning myself in Monday @201. I'm innocent. I'll be back sooner than you can blink."

The 23-year-old has allegedly been on the run since November 17.

MPD issued a first degree murder warrant for Johnson on Wednesday.

A $15,000 reward was announced for information leading to his whereabouts.

MPD would not confirm if they are expecting Johnson to turn himself in. They said the investigation is ongoing.

