Young Dolph murder suspect allegedly turning himself according to social media post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Justin Johnson arrested in Indiana
Justin Johnson, the alleged suspect in the murder of rapper Young Dolph, made a post on Instagram over the weekend claiming he will be turning himself in on Monday.
Johnson, who's also known by his rapper name "Straight Drop," posted "Turning myself in Monday @201. I'm innocent. I'll be back sooner than you can blink."
The 23-year-old has allegedly been on the run since November 17.
MPD issued a first degree murder warrant for Johnson on Wednesday.
A $15,000 reward was announced for information leading to his whereabouts.
MPD would not confirm if they are expecting Johnson to turn himself in. They said the investigation is ongoing.