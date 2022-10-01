Young Dolph murder suspect allegedly turning himself according to social media post

The suspect, Justin Johnson, has allegedly been on the run for Young Dolph's murder since November

Justin Johnson, the alleged suspect in the murder of rapper Young Dolph, made a post on Instagram over the weekend claiming he will be turning himself in on Monday.

Johnson, who's also known by his rapper name "Straight Drop," posted "Turning myself in Monday @201. I'm innocent. I'll be back sooner than you can blink."

#YoungDolph murder suspect Justin Johnson posted on social media he’s turning himself in today.



Johnson, who’s also known by his rapper name Straight Drop, has allegedly been on the run since November. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/i3oA8RsL96 — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) January 10, 2022

MPD issued a first degree murder warrant for Johnson on Wednesday.

A $15,000 reward was announced for information leading to his whereabouts.