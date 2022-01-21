Young Dolph murder suspect appears in federal court for violating his supervised release

Justin Johnson, indicted in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, appeared in federal court Thursday for violation of federal supervised release.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Johnson, indicted in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, appeared in federal court Thursday for violation of federal supervised release on a weapons charge.

The appearance came one day after Johnson and Cornelius Smith appeared in a Memphis courtroom for the first time on charges of murder, attempted murder, theft, and more in the shooting death of Adolph Thornton Jr, aka Young Dolph.

Johnson’s federal case was reset for January 25, 2022, and he was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals for the duration of his federal case.

Johnson and Smith are accused of killing the rapper at a south Memphis cookie shop on November 17, 2021.

Johnson was arrested last week in Indiana by U.S. Marshals. He and a passenger were taken into custody without incident. Johnson waived extradition and was returned to Memphis last Thursday.

The passenger, 26-year-old Shundale Barnett, faces charges including accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Investigators believe he helped Johnson avoid capture.