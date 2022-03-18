x
Crime

Grand jury will take up sex offender registry violation charge against Young Dolph murder suspect

Justin Johnson faces a charge of violation of sex offender registry act.
Credit: Shelby County Jail
Justin Johnson, 23

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury will take up an unrelated charge for one of the suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Justin Johnson faces a charge of violation of sex offender registry act. Thursday, that charge was bound over for a grand jury and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday was waived.

Johnson, 23, was previously indicted on separate charges of murder, attempted murder, and theft in the shooting death of Adolph Thornton Jr. - Young Dolph - who was shot and killed in November 2021 at Makeda's Cookies. Cornelius Smith, 32, was also arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and theft in Dolph’s killing.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith

The murder counts are for the death of Young Dolph, while the attempted murder counts are related to Young Dolph’s brother, who was with him at the time of the shooting. The theft count relates to the getaway vehicle from the shooting, which was taken in a carjacking a week earlier.

Memphis Police named two more suspects wanted in connection with the crime. 27-year-old Devin Burns was arrested in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of property theft in the amount of $10,000-60,000.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Devin Burns

MPD is still searching for Joshua Taylor, the other man identified as a person of interest in the case. Anyone who has information regarding Taylor's whereabouts is urged to call MPD or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Credit: Memphis Police
Joshua Taylor

