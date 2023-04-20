Young Dolph murder suspect hires high-profile Atlanta defense attorney

Hernandez Govan is accused of ordering the hit which led to the killing of Young Dolph in 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A key suspect in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph in 2021 appeared in court Thursday with a new, high-profile lawyer.

Hernandez Govan, who's accused of ordering the hit which led to the shooting death of Young Dolph, hired Atlanta criminal defense attorney Manny Arora, a former Air Force Reserves attorney who's represented several high-profile clients, including Adam "Pac Man" Jones and Clayton County Police Chief Greg Porter.

Govan was in court Thursday to present the motion to hire Arora, who will be representing him Pro Hac Vice, meaning he will partner with a local attorney since he's not licensed as a lawyer in Tennessee.

Memphis attorney Handell Durham was named as co-counsel for Govan.

Govan's former attorney, William Massey, filed a motion to withdraw himself from the case after "conflict" arose between the two, Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman said after the court appearance Thursday.

Hagerman, the lead prosecutor on the Young Dolph case, said he didn't know the details of the conflict between Govan and Massey, but he was contacted by Arora two to three weeks prior to the court appearance, who informed him he'd be representing Govan.

Arora said, while they are still in the discovery phase of the trial, it is "abundantly clear" Govan had nothing to do with the shooting which killed Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr.

Arora said there are no witnesses which link Govan to the two shooting suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, and instead prosecutors are relying on phone records.

Govan will next appear in court on May 11 for a bond hearing.

Govan is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in the killing of the Memphis rapper. He pleaded not guilty in court in November.

The first two suspects arrested - Justin Johnson, 24, and Cornelius Smith, 32, - are due back in court on January 20, 2023. Johnson and Smith were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.