Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson booked into jail

Johnson is one of three suspects charged in the rapper's November murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph has been booked into the Shelby County Jail.

Shelby County jail records show Justin Johnson, 23, faces the following charges:

2 counts of first-degree murder

2 counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder

Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony

Theft of property between $10,000-60,000

Violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act

Johnson is one of three suspects charged in the rapper's murder on November 17. He was captured by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday in Indiana before he was brought to Memphis.

Johnson's court date is set for Friday at 9 a.m.

One of the other suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph's murder, Cornelius Smith, appeared briefly in court on Thursday. Smith was extradited from the DeSoto County Jail where he was being held on an auto theft charge involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting.