Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson booked into jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph has been booked into the Shelby County Jail.
Shelby County jail records show Justin Johnson, 23, faces the following charges:
- 2 counts of first-degree murder
- 2 counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder
- Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
- Employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony
- Theft of property between $10,000-60,000
- Violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act
Johnson is one of three suspects charged in the rapper's murder on November 17. He was captured by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday in Indiana before he was brought to Memphis.
Johnson's court date is set for Friday at 9 a.m.
One of the other suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph's murder, Cornelius Smith, appeared briefly in court on Thursday. Smith was extradited from the DeSoto County Jail where he was being held on an auto theft charge involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting.
This story will be updated as more information is released.