Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson made appearance in Shelby County Court on unrelated charge

Johnson is one of three suspects charged in the rapper's shooting death at Makeda's Cookies in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson appeared in Shelby Court Friday on an unrelated charge of violation of sex offender registry act.

Johnson was recently indicted in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph who was shot and killed in November at Makeda's Cookies.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Indiana. When he was arrested, another Dolph murder suspect, Shundale Barnett was with him and taken into custody as well.

Johnson was booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday afternoon, after being extradited from Indiana.

Shelby County jail records show Justin Johnson, 23, faces the following charges:

2 counts of first-degree murder

2 counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder

Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony

Theft of property between $10,000-60,000

Violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act