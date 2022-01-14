Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson made appearance in Shelby County Court on unrelated charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson appeared in Shelby Court Friday on an unrelated charge of violation of sex offender registry act.
Johnson was recently indicted in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph who was shot and killed in November at Makeda's Cookies.
Johnson was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Indiana. When he was arrested, another Dolph murder suspect, Shundale Barnett was with him and taken into custody as well.
Johnson was booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday afternoon, after being extradited from Indiana.
Shelby County jail records show Justin Johnson, 23, faces the following charges:
- 2 counts of first-degree murder
- 2 counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder
- Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
- Employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony
- Theft of property between $10,000-60,000
- Violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act
Another suspect charged in connection with Young Dolph's murder, Cornelius Smith, appeared briefly in court on Thursday. Smith was extradited from the DeSoto County Jail where he was being held on an auto theft charge involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting.