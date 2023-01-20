Young Dolph murder suspects charged with conspiracy, file for judge to step down from the case

Justin Johnson's attorney said Judge Lee Coffee is punishing the murder suspect inappropriately by restricting his communication.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the two main suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, both appeared in Shelby County criminal court Friday, where each were indicted with new charges of conspiracy in the 2021 shooting death.

After the new charges were outlined against Johnson, his attorney, Luke Evans, was heard on a motion he filed to have Judge Lee Coffee step down from the case.

Evans said Coffee was being unfairly biased against Johnson by restricting his phone contact and isolating him in jail, a bias claim that Coffee said in court had no basis.

"It's our position that action showed impartiality from the court that needs to be addressed," Evans said to the media after court, on the restrictions. "There's no legitimate purpose for that, it's absolutely punitive."

That motion will be heard on Thursday, February 2, in addition to an earlier motion for Johnson to be moved from 201 Poplar to another facility.

Evans said that motion was filed for Johnson's safety.

The conspiracy charges for Johnson and Smith carry a 15 to 60-year jail sentence, if convicted.

Both are still being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.