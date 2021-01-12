Two weeks after Young Dolph's murder: Where does the investigation stand, and what's next

As Memphis Police continue the investigation into the rapper's murder, a public memorial is planned for December 16, 2021, at FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two weeks after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down outside a Memphis cookie shop, police have made no arrests.

On November 17, 2021, Adolph Thornton, Jr. was killed when he stopped at Makeda's cookies to buy some sweets.

A day after the murder, Memphis Police released surveillance photos of two men believed to be responsible for the murder, but those men are still on the run. The images show the getaway car was a white two-door Mercedes.

Tuesday, family and friends of Young Dolph attended a private funeral to remember the artist. One of the people who spoke at the funeral was community activist Pastor Earle Fisher. Fisher said he was honored to be a part of the event.

Photos from #YoungDolph’s funeral. He was laid to rest yesterday during a private ceremony.



📸 NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home pic.twitter.com/Cafm5hcJmB — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchek) December 1, 2021

"It was good to see his family, his friends, people who have cared for him come together and remember his life," said Fisher.

Fisher said it is concerning there have been no arrests.

"With all of the pomp and circumstance that elected officials and civic leaders have put around this heinous murder, we could do something to bring the people who have been involved in this to accountability and justice a whole lot sooner," said Fisher.

Fisher said when there are high-profile murders like this, politicians and civic leaders often express outrage and make promises to crack down on crime, but then don't follow through with what they have said.

"The reality is there is a body being buried just about every day in Shelby County, and often we have people who are in powerful positions that have created policies that make these bodies pile up," said Fisher.

Dolph's casket was taken to Calvary Cemetery after the service at First Baptist Church Broad Avenue.

Since the murder, fans have gathered outside Makeda's Cookie Shop on Airways to pay their respects. Unfortunately, the shop remains boarded up. Fans have dropped off flowers, balloons, and candles at the site. Fans also told ABC-24 they are disappointed police have not made any arrests.

"I think it is kind of sad. I hope police figure something out soon because it is weighing heavy on a lot of us," said Justin Bland.

While the public was not allowed to attend this week's funeral, Fisher said there would be a public memorial at the FedExForum on December 16, 2021.