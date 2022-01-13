Young Dolph suspect's theft charge related to getaway car added to murder case

Cornelius Smith is charged with theft of property between $10,000 to $60,000 for the stolen, white Mercedes used in the murder of Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Young Dolph murder suspect Cornelius Smith's theft of property charge related to the white Mercedes that was used in the killing will be added to the murder case, which he was indicted on.

Smith was arraigned Thursday morning in a Shelby County Court and had no lawyer present. He is being held at the Shelby County Jail without bond.

A suspect in the Young Dolph murder case is expected in court Thursday morning for a charge related to the stolen, white Mercedes used as a getaway car after the shooting.

Cornelius Smith is charged with theft of property between $10,000 to $60,000.

According to the affidavit, Smith's fingerprints were found inside the Mercedes which lead investigators to issue a warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested in Southaven in December and extradited to Shelby County on Tuesday. Smith is being held at the Shelby County Jail without bond.

A grand jury has also indicted Smith for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The Shelby County District Attorney said the victim in the attempted first-degree murder charge is Young Dolph's brother who was with the rapper at the time of the shooting.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said the Mercedes was not the only clue investigators went off to tie Smith to Young Dolph's murder.