Man arrested for killing bystander after trying to shoot his uncle, police say

The 19-year-old told authorities that he had a verbal argument with his uncle and later drove his friends to his uncle to shoot him. Two others were hit in the fray.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man was charged with first degree murder by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) on May 13.

Leanthony Kiser told authorities that following an argument with his uncle, the 19-year-old instructed his friends to shoot his uncle and drove them to him. According to a police affidavit, the conspirators got out of the vehicle and began shooting at Kiser's uncle, but two other men were struck instead.

Officers arrived at the residence where this occurred on Gilleas Road at approximately 7:08 p.m. and observed a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and who was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the report.

Another victim was first transported by authorities to Memphis Fire Department Station # 36 in a private vehicle and then to Regional One Hospital with a condition status of critical, according to the report.

Investigators then spoke with Kiser's uncle who stated that he observed his nephew among the people involved in the shooting, and Leanthony was then located at the residence. Leanthony Kiser was transported to 170 N. Main Street where he was read his Miranda Rights, which he waived, according to the report.

Leanthony Kiser agreed to speak with investigators and gave a verbal statement, on camera, in which he said that he was very upset following a verbal argument with his uncle, according to the report. Leanthony Kiser was charged and then transported to 201 Poplar.