Young suspect wanted in shooting that injured another juvenile

Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Hunters Way, not far from Mt. Moriah Extended, just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a young gunman after they said another juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in southeast Memphis.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Hunters Way, not far from Mt. Moriah Extended, just after 12:30 p.m. They said they found an unidentified juvenile shot. The victim was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. The age of the victim was not released.

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting, but said the suspect is a ‘male juvenile.’ The suspect's age was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

