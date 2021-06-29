Youth attempt to escape Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County

This incident comes less than 1 week after the escape of three youth detainees (06/23/21), 1 of which hasn't been caught

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — Less than a week after three teens escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County, several more tried escaping the same facility.

Monday night the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the facility shortly after 10:45 p.m. that there were 4-6 youth attempting to escape.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the juveniles had escaped their dorms into the interior yard and were trying to scale the outer security fence. Deputies who setup a perimeter found multiple detainees had left their dorm and were running around the yard area.

Deputies also found a rope made of sheets thrown over the exterior fence.

Center employees told deputies that one of the inmates had gained control of a set of keys from one of the guards.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to help the Wilder employees catch the teens on the interior yard.

Just after midnight all of the detainees were secured and Deputies were able to clear the scene.