SCLC launches initiative to help counter youth crime rates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carjacking has unfortunately become a common occurrence for several people in Memphis. In October, the Memphis Police Department reported it was almost twice as much over the past year. A sizeable amount of the arrests for these crimes have been children.

According to an email from Mayor Jim Strickland, MPD has arrested 1,266 people for auto-thefts this year, and almost 33% of those arrested were children. The most common age group were 16-year-olds, and the youngest arrest was only 10.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference wants to tackle this issue, and get these kids back on the right path.

“So many people can’t even venture to the store, get gas with carjacking on the rise, and all of our youth aren’t bad,” says Rev. Dr. Walter Womack SCLC President.

The organization has launched a new initiative, designed to unite the resources of the 450 pastors in the Memphis Chapter. It plans to open up churches for those kids in need, providing mentors and staff who can give the children guidance through recreational activities, etiquette classes, career counseling, or being a person willing to listen.

“We got to be a part of the solution, and if we’re not a part of the solution, then I think we are part of the problem as leaders and as pastors,” said Rev. Dr. Womack.