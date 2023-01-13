Case dismissed against “Chain Girl” who disrupted Memphis Grizzlies playoff game

Animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg was arrested after she stopped play during a playoff game between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Activist Zoe Rosenberg, who chained herself to the base of the hoop during game one of last April's playoff series between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, had her charges dropped Friday after completing her diversion process.

Court records show Rosenberg, 20, had a 30-day probation period effective Dec. 16, 2022.

Rosenberg was protesting Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, whose factory farm, Rembrant Enterprises, roasted birds alive in a mass kill method called “ventilation shutdown plus” after an avian flu outbreak. The animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere released an investigation exposing the aftermath of the mass kill, including animals left behind to starve to death.

Rosenberg has been an activist since she was 11 and has a track record of similar protests at other sporting events around the country. She has been arrested at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and during the 2019 NCAA College Football Championship game.

According to an affidavit, officers saw Rosenberg walk onto the court during the game and threw political flyers on the floor, causing the game to be stopped. She then placed a yellow chain around her neck and body and chained herself to the base of the hoop.

Rosenberg said she bought a ticket to attend the game but didn’t buy a courtside ticket. She entered into a restricted area by getting into the courtside area without a valid ticket, an affidavit said.

Unreal scene. Fan ties herself to the goal and gets dragged out #MemThis pic.twitter.com/vPYRDCVVrV — Dustin Schandevel (@D_Schandy24) April 16, 2022