DeSoto County Schools closed until March 20th

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Like so many other Mid-South school districts, DeSoto County Schools will be closed next week and possibly longer.

The announcement comes after the state's governor, Tate Reeves, declared a state of emergency Saturday.

School officials say the will update parents before March 20th if they should decide to extend the closings.

They also say any cancellations of sporting events will be up to the Mississippi High School Activities Association.