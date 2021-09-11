Disturbance knocked down Saturday at Wilder Youth Development Center

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said a disturbance and escape attempt were foiled Saturday at the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville, Tennessee.
According to the sheriff, about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for help at the center. They said two youth inside had broken down their metal doors and were trying to get others to break down their doors. Investigators said it was all an attempt to get to the keys of the facility.
Fayette County deputies set up a perimeter outside the center wile troopers went inside.
The sheriff said about 40 minutes after the first call, the situation was contained, and they cleared the scene.
No further details were released on the youth inside.