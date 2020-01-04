x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

news

Dolly Parton spreads love, gives a message of hope to first responders

"Thank you to the first responders, servicemen and servicewomen, and healthcare professionals all around the world ❤️"
Credit: Dolly Parton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Dolly Parton took to social media to express her love and gratitude to first responders on Tuesday. 

The East Tennessee superstar gave a shout out to first responders, servicemen and women, and others who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know it's easy for us to sit at home and watch you on television and feel sorry for you because of what you're going through. But we are at war and you are on the front lines. i just want you to know we're praying for you," Parton said in the video. 

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, Parton has volunteered her time reading bedtime stories of children, and periodically offered up similarly inspiring messages of hope on social media. 

Watch the full video here:

Thank you to the first responders, servicemen and servicewomen, and healthcare professionals all around the world ❤️

Posted by Dolly Parton on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

RELATED: Dolly Parton will be reading bedtime stories for your kids!

RELATED: "I believe God is in this" Dolly Parton shares message of faith during coronavirus

RELATED: "Fly high, straight to the arms of God" Dolly Parton speaks on death of Kenny Rogers