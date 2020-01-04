Dolly Parton spreads love, gives a message of hope to first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Dolly Parton took to social media to express her love and gratitude to first responders on Tuesday.
The East Tennessee superstar gave a shout out to first responders, servicemen and women, and others who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I know it's easy for us to sit at home and watch you on television and feel sorry for you because of what you're going through. But we are at war and you are on the front lines. i just want you to know we're praying for you," Parton said in the video.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, Parton has volunteered her time reading bedtime stories of children, and periodically offered up similarly inspiring messages of hope on social media.
Watch the full video here: