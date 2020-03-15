Drivers can expect low gas prices in the coming weeks because of coronavirus

The average price of gas in Memphis right now is in $2.08.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gas prices have not been this low in years. Driver Beverly Tidwell can't remember the last time the price for a gallon of gas was less than $2.00.

"I was happy to see the prices going down," Tidwell said.

She's been going to a gas station in Whitehaven because it's the cheapest gas she sees when driving around.

"When I came from home it was $1.99," Tidwell said. "On my way to where I'm going I see the $1.84."

She said she has sometimes seen gas prices go down twice in the same day.

"Since the virus is out I have seen the prices going down considerably," Tidwell said.

It's no coincidence that gas prices are decreasing while the rate of coronavirus is increasing. China is one of the main global producers of oil and with less consumption in China and the US because of the virus prices have gone down. Anas Daasan runs Z Market in Parkway Village and said he hasn't seen gas this cheap in 18 years.

"Yeah, that's cheap gas here," Daasan said.

Daasan has had some of the lowest prices in town for gas. On Saturday, his prices shifted between $1.36 to $1.61.

"This is the first time I see the people like this," Daasan said. "A lot of cars here, traffic in the street. That's crazy. It's very nice when you see a lot of people here."

AAA reported the average price of gas in Memphis right now is $2.08 compared to $2.30 around this time last year. Drivers like Tidwell hope the low gas prices stay this way.