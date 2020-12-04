Easter update on COVID-19 cases across the Mid-South

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Sunday April 12, 2020:

Tennessee:

5,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths.

Shelby County reports 1,216 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

Mississippi:

2,781 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths.

DeSoto County reports 171 cases and 2 deaths.

Arkansas:

1,280 confirned COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

Crittenden County reports 93 cases and 2 deaths.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.