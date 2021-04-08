13 Memphis teenagers are one step closer to becoming professionally licensed natural hair stylists

“Today I graduate natural hair school and tomorrow I start my senior year of high school.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee soon could have some new hair stylists. Tennessee's first natural hair school ran a six-week class for teenagers to become professionally licensed natural hair stylists. Most were 15 and 16-years-old, and 13 students graduated Wednesday and received their certificate of completion. The teens had to show up Monday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and they could not miss a day.

“I've been emotional all week. I just couldn't put my words together. One of our graduates

today, she said, ‘Today I graduate natural hair school, and tomorrow I start my senior year of high school.’ It just took me over the edge,” said Tamika Turner, owner of The Institute of Beauty.