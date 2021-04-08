13 Memphis teenagers are one step closer to becoming professionally licensed natural hair stylists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee soon could have some new hair stylists. Tennessee's first natural hair school ran a six-week class for teenagers to become professionally licensed natural hair stylists. Most were 15 and 16-years-old, and 13 students graduated Wednesday and received their certificate of completion. The teens had to show up Monday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and they could not miss a day.
“I've been emotional all week. I just couldn't put my words together. One of our graduates
today, she said, ‘Today I graduate natural hair school, and tomorrow I start my senior year of high school.’ It just took me over the edge,” said Tamika Turner, owner of The Institute of Beauty.
The teens now must pass their state board exams. Some already have gotten jobs with partnering salons.