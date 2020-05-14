13 students in Shelby County earn National Merit Scholarships

Those chosen were among 2,500 winners nationally

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — Schools may be closed early due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Wednesday 13 area students moved to the head of the class.

8 students from private Memphis schools and 5 from area public schools were named Nation Merit Scholarship winners. They were selected from more than 15,000 finalists around the United States. The prestigious honor comes with a $2,500 scholarship for each winner.

Winners were chosen based on a number of factors, including essays written by the finalists, Preliminary SAT exam scores, academic records, and leadership in school and community activities.

The 13 students from Shelby County are:

Margaret I. Alexander of Bartlett, St. Benedict at Auburndale School

Alan J. Black of Germantown, Christian Brothers High School

Srikrishna C. Dasari of Memphis, White Station High School

Isabel G. Dlabach of Eads, St. George’s Independent School

Helen M. Gillespie of Memphis, Hutchison School

Robert E. McFadden of Arlington, Memphis University School

Brandon Kent Neil of Collierville, Collierville High School

Victoria Y. Ouyang of Collierville, St. Mary’s Episcopal School

Arjun Puri of Germantown, Memphis University School

Harrison T. Stewart of Germantown, Collierville High School

Natalie V. Vallejo of Memphis, St. Mary’s Episcopal School

Megan M. Wisniewski of Germantown, Houston High School