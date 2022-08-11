Registration opens for 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election

Students at all Tennessee schools - Pre-K through 12th grade – and public, private or home school associations can take part.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is open for the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. It offers a chance for students across the state to learn about how officials are elected and the voting process.

Schools can begin reporting mock election results Oct. 19, which is the first day of early voting in Tennessee for the November mid-terms. The final day to submit mock election results is Nov. 1. The General Election for registered Tennessee voters is Nov. 8, 2022.

The Secretary of State's office provides schools with printable mock ballots, which students can use to vote in the gubernatorial race between Republican Incumbent Bill Lee and Democrat Nominee Jason Brantley Martin. Schools also get "I Voted" stickers and a Tennessee Student Mock Election "I Voted" sign for photos and social media.

Lesson plans and resources are also available for teachers at sos.tn.gov/civics/lessonplans.

"The mock election allows students to see firsthand how we, as Tennesseans, select our elected officials," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett in a news release. "By participating, I hope students will feel prepared to vote and be inspired to be civically engaged adults."

The Secretary of State’s office said more than 37,000 students from 262 schools took part in the most recent mock election held during the 2020 Presidential election.