3 principals from Memphis area schools named semi-finalists for 2021-2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Many Memphis area schools are fortunate to have outstanding educators in leadership roles. Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education revealed the names of those principals who are region-level semi-finalists for 2021-2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year.
Margaret Bland-McKissick (Avon Lenox School with Shelby County Schools), Zachary Percoski (Forest Hill Elementary with Germantown Municipal School District), and Tyler Salyer (Collierville Elementary School with Collierville Schools) were all honored.