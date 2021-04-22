x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Education

3 principals from Memphis area schools named semi-finalists for 2021-2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year

Tennessee Department of Education makes announcement of region-level semi-finalists.
Credit: pololia - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Many Memphis area schools are fortunate to have outstanding educators in leadership roles. Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education revealed the names of those principals who are region-level semi-finalists for 2021-2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year.

Margaret Bland-McKissick (Avon Lenox School with Shelby County Schools), Zachary Percoski (Forest Hill Elementary with Germantown Municipal School District), and Tyler Salyer (Collierville Elementary School with Collierville Schools) were all honored.

Related Articles