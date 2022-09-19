Open meeting held to discuss future of '3G' schools

Regular meetings are being held to discuss what that agreement might look like.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Schools in Germantown have been a little weird for the past several years. That's the only word for it, and here's why.

The three schools with Germantown in their name — Germantown High School, Germantown Middle School, and Germantown Elementary School — known as the '3G' schools, aren't a part of the Germantown School District. They're a part of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

It all goes back to when the suburbs split from MSCS. In April, state lawmakers passed a law that would give the '3G' schools back to Germantown, and gave the two districts until January to reach an agreement.

Regular meetings are being held to discuss what that agreement might look like.

"We felt that we had to say something," said Germantown Elementary School parent Timothy Totten. "... My wife being an educator, she was like, 'Let's go ahead and push this, and we need to don't just sit back, our voices need to be heard.'"