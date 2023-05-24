901 Student Passport offers free experiences for students this summer in Shelby County

The passport is a pocket-sized card that ‘unlocks’ free experiences around the community for youth and their parents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to keep kids busy and out of trouble, YMCA of Memphis, Shelby County Government, and other organizations are partnering with Memphis-Shelby County Schools for the third year of the 901 Student Passport program.

The passport is a pocket-sized card that ‘unlocks’ free experiences around the community for youth and their parents. Organizers expanded the program to include thirteen museums with ‘free’ admission all summer long.

To kick off the '10-week Summer Staycation,’ organizers hosted a celebration Wednesday with second graders at the Downtown Elementary School on Fourth Street.