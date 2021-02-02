94 Tennessee high schools certified to help students towards strong career opportunities

Officials said that after 159 pathways in 94 high schools earned the Tennessee Pathways Certification, the number of certified pathways in the state has doubled.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee students have more chances to find strong careers, according to the state's Department of Education.

Officials announced that 159 pathways in 94 high schools earned the Tennessee Pathways Certification. It is meant to recognize and reward high schools that provide students strong postsecondary opportunities.

To earn the certification, high schools must have at least three courses in a specific area or program of study in the pathway. They must also have had at least two postsecondary opportunities aligned to the pathway, such as dual-enrollment programs.

The pathway must also have a partnership agreement with at least one postsecondary institution and have advisement programs for students which includes a partnership with at least one employer.

Some of the certified pathways include early childhood education, coding, animal science, business management, nursing services and emergency services careers. Pathways can also be in creative fields like digital arts and culinary arts.

Schools had to apply for their pathways to be certified, and officials with the Tennessee Department of Education reviewed them. They received 188 applications, officials said.

The Tennessee Pathways program is structured around three key elements:

High-quality college and career advisement throughout K-12

Rigorous early postsecondary and work-based learning opportunities in high school

Seamless vertical alignment between K-12, postsecondary programs, and career opportunities as a result of effective partnerships among school districts, higher education institutions, employers, and community organizations