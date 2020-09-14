"It’s the inconsistency" | A Collierville High School parent shares frustration after the school shut down for two weeks due to Covid-19 cluster

The high school will reopen on Monday for its hybrid learning platform

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The metro area's newest and biggest high school, Collierville High School, will resume some in-person classes on Monday after a two-week shutdown due to a cluster of Covid-19 cases. The outbreak that grew from two to at least 20 cases caused more than 300 people to quarantine.

Mario Hogue, the public information officer for Collierville Schools, said the school might not have to "expand the close contact parameters" by shutting down the school building again if there is another cluster.

"It really made no sense to continue the hybrid model because we could not operate efficiently and effectively based off of all those individuals that would now be absent," Hogue said.

He said the school is committed to everyone wearing masks and social distancing. The approach to the recent cluster also served as a teaching moment of sorts on how to handle this type of situation.

"The Shelby County Health Department wanted to aggressively respond to that situation at the high school," Hogue said.

When the school reopens, it will continue with its hybrid model of teaching with some students reporting to in-person classes two days a week. However, some parents are already frustrated with how this school year is going so far.

"It’s the inconsistency," a Collierville High School parent said. "No one seems to be on the same page, the platforms, the people that the children have to find their homework and assignments on vary."

This parent wished to remain anonymous saying her daughter has struggled with being in front of a computer screen for 10 plus hours a day. She wishes the school district would develop a concrete plan for the semester or ideally go back to all in-person classes.

"It’s very confusing for them and it keeps changing and they are very frustrated," a Collierville High School parent said.