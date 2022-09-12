'A seat at the table' | Harlem Fashion Row holds meet-and-greet with students, designers

The 15th Annual Harlem Fashion Row celebration continues Saturday, Dec. 10 at Nike's Apparel Distribution Center on Shelby and Lamar.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local fashion agency that aims to create a bridge between brands and designers specifically of color has been celebrating 15 years of operation.

The Harlem Fashion Row partnered with Nike on Friday to meet with students at the Grizzlies Preparatory Charter School. Fashion designers answered questions from the students, who created designs for their classrooms.

The director of student affairs at the Grizzlies Preparatory Charter School Cortney Thomas stressed the importance of fashion being taught in schools.

"The entire goal of Harlem Fashion Row is to bridge the gap between multicultural designers and larger fashion houses and agencies, and we want to expose our boys to that," Thomas said. "We want them to know that there are groups doing that work — that they can have a seat at the table — and that the work that they do right here right now in middle school is preparing them for those next steps."

The 15th annual Harlem Fashion Row celebration continues Saturday, Dec. 10 at Nike's Apparel Distribution Center on Shelby and Lamar. They will host their anticipated fashion show at this location.

The group aims to cultivate events in order to provide "real business opportunities to multicultural designers in fashion to showcase their skills and abilities in an industry that is often non-accessible to this group."