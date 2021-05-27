UT tests making standardized test scores optional for incoming students

Officials said the tests will be optional in order to make undergraduate admission more equitable for students and families.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Prospective students of the University of Tennessee will not need to submit ACT or SAT scores through the fall 2025 admissions cycle.

Officials said that the decision is meant to make undergraduate admission more equitable for incoming students and their families. The school started making the tests optional in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Testing companies and centers stopped in-person testing, making it more difficult for students to complete their applications if they could not take the ACT or SAT. Officials said testing continues to be a challenge, with limited capacities and appointment options.

UT officials also said universities across the U.S. are making standardized test scores optional as part of their application processes. They said college preparedness can display in many different ways, and the test scores may not fully capture the potential a student shows.

Admission officials said they want to give prospective students a chance to show their academic and nonacademic talents such as leadership, community engagement, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity.

“Though we believe admissions tests do provide additional validity to our decisions, we also understand the tests are just one part of a student’s story," said Fabrizio D’Aloisio, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions.

More than 9,000 prospective students applied without submitting test scores in the first year when they were optional.

Officials will also review the results of the application process in five years and decide whether to continue making test scores optional.