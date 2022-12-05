Agreement reached over Germantown's '3G' schools, new high school to be built in Cordova

The agreement announced Monday by Shelby County Government still needs to be approved by Germantown leaders, MSCS, and Shelby County Commissioners.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Under an agreement announced Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, by Shelby County Government officials, two of Germantown’s ‘3G’ schools will become property of the City of Germantown, and a new high school will be built in the Cordova area.

According to a news release, Shelby County has agreed to invest more than $72 million to build the new high school, and Germantown Elementary and Middle Schools will transfer to the City of Germantown “at the conclusion of the agreement term.”

The release said the agreement is a consensus between Memphis-Shelby County Schools, City of Germantown, and Germantown Municipal School District. It will be presented to the Shelby County Commission during an executive session Monday evening.

The agreement allows MSCS to build a new $100 million high school, and will allow for a multi-year transition for families impacted by the changes. According to the release, Germantown will transfer $5 million in cash and help MSCS in selling one of the buildings, which they said will close the funding gap to build the new school. If approved, Shelby County will transfer $72.5 million to MSCS for construction.

The new Cordova-area high school will be the district’s first new high school in over a decade.

According to the release, “Shelby County’s Board of Commissioners will vote to ratify the agreement on December 14th. The Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board is expected to take similar action during a special-called meeting on December 15th. The City of Germantown’s Board of Alderman and Germantown Municipal School Board will vote on the agreement on December 12th and December 15th, respectively.”

“I’m pleased to have leaders of our community come to one table and settle a long-running dispute for the good of students and families across Shelby County. Our collaboration will ensure that we all remain focused on our next generation, avoid a costly legal dispute, and build the first state-of-the-art high school in Memphis-Shelby County Schools in over a decade,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

“For Germantown residents, our ‘3G’ properties are a source of over a century of pride in our community. We’re proud to know that soon enough, these assets will be returned to the City of Germantown as a part of this agreement. Even more so, we’re happy to know that everyone, including MSCS families, wins,” said Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo.

“Without action before the end of the month, a new Tennessee state law will require MSCS to surrender three schools to Germantown, without a long-term plan for over 1,800 students,” said Chairman Mickell M. Lowery, Shelby County Board of Commissioners. “The County Commission is eager to support our County’s students.”