All virtual school coming to Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM COLLIERVILLE SCHOOLS:

Collierville Schools to add virtual option

Collierville Schools has received official approval from the Tennessee Department of Education to expand its district blueprint to include a standalone virtual academy next year. Beginning August 2021, Collierville Schools will formally add a tenth school to its roster. Collierville Virtual Academy, employing a virtual instructional model, will welcome students in grades 3-12 for the upcoming school year.

“I am proud of the work that went into building the virtual academy from the ground up last summer,” said Superintendent Gary Lilly, “and I look forward to seeing the long-term successes that it will offer our families now and in the future.”

If you have not registered and would like for your child(ren) to be enrolled in Collierville Virtual Academy, please reach out directly to Ms. Melissa Widner at mwidner@colliervilleschools.org with the Department of Curriculum and Accountability. All students —both in-person and virtual —please complete the “registration update,” the information was delivered to your e-mail box on Monday, May 3rd. If you did not receive the new school year registration, please contact the Department of Student Services at (901) 286-6398.

We are excited to provide the virtual instructional model for our families that desire a digital setting. It is the mission of Collierville Schools to prepare students for a life of scholarship, integrity, and service.