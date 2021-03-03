Are you overlooking a certain student population?

Homeless children and foster children who must maneuver through the school process are often overlooked.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's a heavy topic but a necessary one: homeless and foster care children. One woman doesn't want us to overlook these often-forgotten students. She spoke with Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin to bring awareness to the issue.

While most people are concerned about their children getting back into the classroom and whether teachers can get a COVID-19 vaccine, have you taken time to think about homeless children and foster children who must maneuver through the school process? They are often overlooked.

Homeless and Foster Care Liaison Dr. Danielle Jones works with both.

"Students in the foster care system often become the forgotten population. Many people don't realize how many students are actually being serviced in the foster care system," said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones said it's important to remember this population. Here's why.

According to the Covenant House, more than twenty-five (25%) percent of former foster children become homeless within two to four years of leaving the system. Fifty (50%) percent of adolescents aging out of foster care and juvenile justice systems will be homeless within six months. And that's because they're unprepared to live independently and have limited education and no social support.

"It's so important for educators, schools, as well as school districts, to become trauma sensitive in order to better meet the needs of these students," said Dr. Jones.

So, how can you help?

"Of course, the biggest way to support these students is to become a foster parent. Contact your local department of family and children services and find out the process to become a foster parent. If you can't foster a student, contact your local schools or local school district. Donate school supplies, backpacks, uniforms. You can even tutor before and after school. Any educational support you can lend will be greatly appreciated and much needed," said Dr. Jones.

And bringing attention to homeless and foster care children and having a heart to help students often overlooked is local good news.

Katina met Dr. Jones on the clubhouse app where she was speaking about this very topic and being a child advocate.