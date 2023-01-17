Arkansas now offering scholarships for single parents | Here's how to apply

For single parents, finding the extra money to cover the cost for school may be difficult. The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund offers help for those parents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Arkansas is investing in single parents by providing scholarship funding to those who are enrolled in college or who attend technical training programs.

For single parents, finding the extra money to cover the cost for school may be difficult. The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund offers eligible single parents up to $1200 that can be used on school or household expenses.

Click here to view eligibility requirements.

Single parents who qualify can now apply for scholarship funding online. All applications must be submitted by March 15.

To apply for scholarship funding, click here.

In addition to scholarships, those who apply and receive funding gain access other services — including workshops, mentorships, and tutoring. The additional services are offered to help single parents build a strong support system that may help them reach their educational goals.