Arkansas named in top 10 states to move to, study shows

More people are now calling the Natural State home according to a recent study, with Arkansas being named as one of the top 10 states that people are moving to.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — More people are now moving to the Natural State, according to a new study, with Arkansas being named as one of the top 10 states people are moving to.

According to our partner with Arkansas Business, the study from "Max My Money" named the Natural State as the 10th top state that people are moving to in the United States.

The website listed Arkansas in the 10th spot due to low cost of living, along with job opportunities in the state.

The study also referred to Arkansas as one of the fast-growing states in the country as well.

"Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and it's no mystery why. The cost of living is relatively low, and there are plenty of job opportunities," the website said.

As far as the remainder of the list, the standings for the top 10 states that people are moving to goes as follows:

1: Idaho

2: South Carolina

3: Oregon

4: South Dakota

5: Arizona

6: North Carolina

7: Tennessee

8: Alabama

9: Florida

10: Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared his thoughts on Arkansas' growing population saying the following:

"Arkansas continues to be a popular destination for people looking to move. Our lower taxes, low cost of living, and abundant business opportunities have helped Arkansas rank as one of the top 10 states where people are moving," Hutchinson said.

Arkansas continues to be a popular destination for people looking to move. Our lower taxes, low cost of living, and abundant business opportunities have helped Arkansas rank as one of the top 10 states where people are moving! https://t.co/pnAIP5e3MU — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 12, 2022